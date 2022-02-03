WATCH: Downed tree limb sets power line on fire, causes outage

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — Around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Ashley Johnson was on the phone with the fire department.

“Heard a big pop,” she said. “And the next thing I know, flames are going up in the trees.”

A branch, heavy with ice, fell onto the power line, according to Austin Energy, which also caused a power outage.

While the fire outside put Johnson into this mess, the fire inside was her saving grace.

Ashley Johnson sits next to her fire during a power outage.

“Thank God for the gas fireplace,” she said.

The same thing happened in Rollingwood, where Jennifer Poscic and her family spent most of the day without power as well.

“It did get pretty cold inside the house, at one point I think it was 55 degrees,” she said. Temperatures were below freezing all day.

Back in West Lake Hills, Johnson got creative to keep her family warm.

“Last year, my husband was teasing me, because before we lost power last year I put sheets up on the windows,” she said. “And he was like, ‘this is ridiculous you’re crazy.’ But afterwards, he was like, ‘I’m so glad you did this; that was so smart.’ So it’s back to sheets on the windows again.”

The power came back on around 10 p.m. Thursday.