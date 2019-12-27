Warrant issued for Travis Co. mother accused of abducting her 4-year-old

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Travis County mother accused of abducting her four-year-old son on Thursday.

According to the affidavit, Celina Jean Harp, 38, abducted her son Marsdan Ellis Harp from 9611 Dawning Court in an area just west of Oak Hill. Police say that Harp had supervised visitation of Marsdan on Christmas Day and that when the child’s father went to pick him up, he discovered that Harp had taken off with him.

Marsdan’s father tells police he received an email from Harp saying that she was refusing to bring Marsdan back until she was able to get another court date to present evidence in her case.

Harp was last seen travelling south on MoPac at FM 2244 in a dark green Ford Fusion with the license plate LGV-3638. It was at this time that police say they tried to pull her over, but that Harp continued driving — a chase that included Harp allegedly driving into oncoming traffic with two children in the vehicle.

Her son, Marsdan, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. He is described as:

3 feet, 9 inches tall

Weighs 42 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Once arrested, Harp will be charged with third degree felony evading arrest.

KXAN Investigators also discovered it’s not the first time Harp has done this. A 2016 arrest warrant says on Aug. 15, instead of giving Marsdan back to his dad — who was supposed to get legal custody of him the following day per a court order — she fled to Mexico with the child.

Her charge in that incident was interference with child custody, but the case was later dismissed, “pending further investigation.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.