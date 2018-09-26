Video shows man on his knees get tased, deputies explain actions Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Deputy deploys taser on suspect after short high-speed chase. (Photo: viewer video) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’ve all seen them, videos of police officers making an arrest shared around social media concerned about the officer using excessive force.

A new video sent to us shows a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy using a stun gun on a man who was already on his knees, shocking him in the back.

The almost 2-and-a-half minute video shows the arrest of 37-year-old Michael Olivier near the intersection of US 290 and El Rey Boulevard in southwest Travis County on Monday.

You can hear the officer ask the man who was already on his knees to lay on his stomach nine times before using the stun gun.

“The subject was tased because he did not comply with the officer’s orders,” said Travis County Sheriff's Office Captain Wilie Taylor.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Olivier (Austin Police Department Photo)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Olivier (Austin Police Department Photo)

After watching the video, some were wondering what motivated the officer to shock the man.

“The subject was looking at him in his peripheral vision, OK, and that’s an indicator to us that that subject is either going to fight us or attempt to flee from us. If someone is on his knees they can still deploy a weapon against the officer,” said Taylor.

It’s also important to note what happened before the camera started recording. According to an officer's notes on an arrest warrant, a woman called police after Olivier showed up to her home. She reports she has a restraining order against Olivier and that he had raped and beaten her in the past.

“The dispatcher noted that there was screaming and yelling in the background as the female was relaying the information. She told us that he was possibly armed and that he was also possibly intoxicated on heroin or some other type of drug,” said Taylor.

When the deputy showed up to the home, he says Olivier took off, leading him on a short high-speed chase on US 290 before ending about a block over. Deputies remind anyone witnessing a scene like this: there’s always more to the story.

“There's a whole lot of backstory that they may not be aware of, there’s a whole lot of other circumstances that may trigger an officer to act the way they did in a circumstance,” said Taylor.

We checked and found Olivier has a long criminal history. Between 2000 and 2016, Olivier was arrested six times. Three of those arrests were for assault causing bodily injury. He’s also been arrested several times for possession of marijuana and forgery.