WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — At least a couple confirmed tornadoes moved through parts of Williamson County Monday evening as severe storms blew through the Central Texas area.

KXAN’s weather cam captured a tornado passing over Interstate 35 near State Highway 45 in Round Rock during the evening rush hour just before 6 p.m.

Another tornado was seen near Hutto moving northeast around 6:12 p.m. by storm chaser Jeff Mangum. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said it passed near the area of Chandler Road and FM 1660.

The tornado in eastern Williamson County then passed through Circleville and approached Granger. It crossed right in front of Mangum and his storm-chasing team.

“Large wedge tornado crossing the road, debris in the air,” Mangum told KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team around 6:20 p.m. Cars could be seen driving right through the winds.

Around 6:27 p.m., Mangum and his team stopped to take a look at damage from the tornado in Granger. He said a home, a shed and farming equipment was damaged, but a family taking shelter there seemed to be OK.

“The house is destroyed and a lot of their farming equipment is gone,” Mangum said.

“The whole storm is rotating like a top,” he continued.

The National Weather Service should provide more details on the intensity of the tornadoes in the coming days, as well as exactly how many tornadoes the storm produced.