Manor man barely survives bee swarm attack, 160 stings

Manor PD assist elderly resident with coordination of bee removal after hive attacks local man.

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A 64-year-old Manor man is recovering after being chased by thousands of Africanized bees and being stung 160 times, an attack that sent him into cardiac arrest.

Simon Porras was outside mowing the law on East Wheeler Street when the noise and vibration of his tractor lawnmower disturbed a beehive in his neighbor's shed.

"I happened to look back to the corner of my eye and I could see this whole cloud coming," Parras said. "I couldn't get them off. They sting, ding ding ding ding, one right after the other."

Porras jumped off his still-running lawnmower and tried to get away from the bees without success. He started spraying himself with the hose, but even that didn't get them off.

"I opened the gate, and they were still all over me," he said. "By that time I was feeling real woozy, I could feel my throat just locking.

Porras's wife finally pulled him into their home and a family friend called 911. His heart rate began to drop and he suffered a heart attack.

"I could see a silhouette of my wife like all dressed in white, and I thought I was dead," Porras said.

First responders were able to stabilize him at a nearby hospital.

The neighbors who own the shed are an elderly couple with limited mobility. Law enforcement officers who talked with them said they had no idea the bees were even there.

A week after the attack a bee removal service arrived Tuesday to get rid of the hive. Tyler Lackey approached the shed wearing a bee suit and quickly determined the bees were Africanized.

"The bees we encountered today were very aggressive," Lackey said.

Lackey said bees purposely seek indoor shelter for their own safety, and that he responds to multiple hive removal calls in the Austin area every day.

Police said there were as many as 300,000 bees in the hive and that it was important to get rid of it given the number of kids in the neighborhood.

"Just use a little caution," said Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps. "Especially around vacant sheds or vacant houses."

Porras is staying clear of what’s left of the hive and thanks God he’s still alive.

"I'm going to look at life different," he said.