VIDEO: 100-year-old grandma bowls a strike in Lakeway

Virginia Thompson, a 100-year-old grandma, bowls a strike at a bowling alley in Lakeway Sept. 29, 2018 (Courtesy Todd Thompson)

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — She may be 100 years old, but this grandma knows how to have fun.

Virginia Thompson went with her family to High 5 Bowling in Lakeway on Saturday, and she bowled a strike. Video shows the ball rolling down a guide and crashing into all the pins, as Thompson and her family celebrate.

"She loves life and her family and acting like she is still 50 years old," wrote her grandson Todd Thompson, who sent in the video.

He says his grandma was raised during the Depression in South Dakota, and moved to Austin during WWII while her husband was stationed in Europe. Now, she just loves to spend time with her family.

"She recently told us that people take 100 waaaaayyyy to seriously!!!!," Thompson wrote. "She is a blessing to our family and so many others!!!!!"

Virginia Thompson turns 101 in February.