Use-of-force cases, bail and drug crimes become top issues in Travis County District Attorney race

Democratic candidate José Garza and Republican candidate Martin Harry spar over how to "reform" the justice system

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County voters will soon decide who will hold the spot as the area’s top felony prosecutor.

After beating out Margaret Moore, the incumbent Travis County District Attorney in the Democratic primary runoff, José Garza finds himself one step closer to rolling out his plan to “reimagine” the county’s justice system.

“To focus on serious crimes, violent crimes, crimes against women and gun violence,” he said, laying out his objectives.

His opposition, Republican Martin Harry, acknowledges the shortfalls of the “broken criminal justice system” but thinks a stronger enforcement of the law is the solution.

“His [Garza’s] approach is non-sensical. If the problem is an unequal enforcement of the law, the proper response is to apply the law equally,” he argued. “He’s proposing to pick and choose and which laws to enforce.”

Harry is a local attorney, with a background in criminal and civil law. He calls Garza “too extreme” and a “democratic socialist.”

Garza argues he’s responding to calls from the community for change.

“They have asked us to address the deep racial disparities that exist in our criminal justice system,” he said.

As the former Executive Director of the Worker’s Defense Project, Garza said he’s seen how the current justice system weighs “too heavily” on people of color and the working class. He wants to change the cash bail system and the way drug crimes are prosecuted.

Officer-involved cases

Both candidates have been closely following the case of the in-custody death of Javier Ambler.

Garza said if he’s elected, he plans to bring every case of allegations of excessive force by an officer to a grand jury within 30 days. He also plans to communicate with the public if there’s a delay and update the public every 15 days on the situation.

“I think it is a way to ensure that it is the community that is making decisions about when a law enforcement officer has engaged in misconduct,” he said.

Harry agreed with Garza on the need for more urgency and transparency in regards to officer-involved cases. However, he doesn’t think every case should go before a grand jury.

“It is much more transparent for the district attorney to review the case and make a decision, and then provide a detailed explanation for that decision to the public,” Harry said.

KXAN’s Avery Travis will have more details on the candidates and their positions tonight on KXAN News at 5 p.m.