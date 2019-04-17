UPDATE: All lanes reopened on US 290 after wreck involving cement mixer
UPDATE 8:20 a.m.: All westbound lanes of US 290 were reopened near Abrahamson Road after a pickup truck rear-ended a cement mixer.
Traffic was blocked for more than two hours as officials investigated.
Expect residual delays.
UPDATE 7 a.m.:
One westbound lane of US 290 has been opened up for through traffic as of about 7 a.m. after a pickup truck rear-ended a cement mixer, according to officials at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his late 50s, became stuck inside his vehicle and emergency crews were able to get him out and transport him to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is in stable condition. The driver of the cement mixer was not injured.
The other lane of traffic will remain closed for about one more hour as officials check the cement mixer for damage. The pickup truck was towed from the scene.
Expect delays and use alternate routes this morning.
ORIGINAL STORY:
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic will be impacted Wednesday morning after a crash involving a cement mixer closed lanes of US Highway 290.
The crash between a cement mixer and a pickup truck was first reported at about 5:45 a.m. Officials immediately closed westbound lanes of US 290 at Abrahamson Road.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes as they head to work or school this morning.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
KXAN Digital Photojournalist Todd Bailey contributed to this story.
