Unloaded gun found in student’s backpack at Manor Middle School

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An unloaded gun was found in a Manor Middle School student’s backpack Thursday, according to the Manor Independent School District.

The gun was reported to school administrators, who worked with Manor ISD Police to take immediate action, the district said. The student was found, taken out of the classroom and searched.

Manor ISD said at no time was anyone in danger, but this is a “serious violation” of the student code of conduct. Disciplinary actions will be taken.

“All such incidents are taken extremely seriously. The safety of our scholars, faculty, and staff remains our top priority,” the district said in a press release.

No further information about the student was released.

The district is asking parents to educate their children on firearm danger and the consequences they could face if they bring a weapon to school.

If there is a threat to students or staff, Manor ISD said it will alert families by phone, email and text.