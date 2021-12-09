TxDOT to break ground on Hamilton Pool Road improvement project

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — Once the Texas Department of Transportation is done with this road improvement, it’ll be easier to get into Hamilton Pool.

TxDOT is breaking ground on a project to widen Hamilton Pool Road, also known as FM 3238, between State Highway 71 and Ranch Road 12 headed toward Hamilton Pool Reserve. The groundbreaking ceremony is at 2 p.m. Thursday in the right-of-way where Hamilton Pool Road and SH 71 intersect.

TxDOT said the improvements will help mobility, safety and traffic congestion in the area. The project includes adding a continuous center turn lane, new main travel lanes in both directions and dedicated turning lanes and shoulders on both sides of the road.

Travis County recently bought seven easements around Hamilton Pool Road as safeguards against future developments leading up to the preserve and Milton Reimers Ranch Park in western Travis County. The money for the purchase was approved by county voters as part of a 2017 bond specifically for conservation efforts.