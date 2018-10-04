TxDOT breaks ground on SH 130 widening project

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. State Highway 130 (KXAN Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) -- The speed limit is changing along certain parts of the fastest highway in the state.

A stretch of State Highway 130 from just south of U.S. Highway 290 East to north of Cameron Road close to State Highway 45 will go from 80 mph to 70 mph while construction work is underway. The roadway along that section is being widened from two lanes to three lanes in each direction.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation, along with city of Pflugerville officials, is going to break ground on its newest project.

TxDOT officials say this is important because it's a booming area and many travelers frequent SH 130.

Some people say the traffic isn't that bad.

"Traffic is pretty light, pretty quick to get from point A to point B," said one man.

However, for others, it's not the same case.

"I moved here two years ago, and SH 130 was beautiful — not a car on it. Now there's traffic in the morning, which is weird," said a transplant from New York.

"When I go, I make sure to go on off time so I make sure I don't hit the traffic," said one woman.

The nearly $40 million project is being funded by the Central Texas Turnpike System. It's expected to be completed by 2020.