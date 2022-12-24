TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS transported two people to Dell Seton Medical Center from a house fire near Elgin, according to the public information officer for Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (ESD 12).

A photo of ESD 12 firefighters during the structure fire on Ann Showers Dr. (Courtesy Travis County ESD 12)

Tweets from ESD 12 show a single-story structure aflame and said the structure was in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive. That road was closed for roughly two hours. Due to the location of the structure, firefighters had to lay approximately 1400 feet of hose line.

Firefighters laid roughly 1400 feet of hose line during the fire attack. (Courtesy: Travis County ESD 12)

The public information officer says the home was 85 percent destroyed and said the fire was caused by “improper use of propane heating equipment” inside the home.

ATCEMS Captain Darren Noak says that both patients are in serious condition. One patient was transported by STAR Flight and the other by ATCEMS.

Travis County Fire-Rescue and Pflugerville Fire Department assisted on the call.