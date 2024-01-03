TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were injured after they were pinned in their vehicle from a crash in north Travis County on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Around 5:45 p.m., medics responded to the crash on Bee Creek Road and Pace Bend Road South. Travis County Starflight also responded to the crash. A total of five people were extricated from the vehicle.

One person was transported by Starflight with serious injuries, and another was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Dell. Furthermore, the other three people involved refused transport, medics said.

Medics said to expect continued traffic closures as the crash remains under investigation.