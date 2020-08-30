2 children, 2 adults seriously injured in southeastern Travis County crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two children were possibly ejected from a vehicle and two more adults were seriously injured in a southeastern Travis County crash on Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said four patients were treated, including one person who was pinned and another adult patient. Initial reports were that two children were possibly ejected. All of them had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Medics took one adult to Dell Seton Medical Center, another adult to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center and the two children to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

FINAL: Pin-in collision at S Us 183 Hwy/S Fm 973 Rd; All patients off the scene, 1 adult to Dell Seton, 1 adult to South Austin Medical Center & 2 pediatric patients txpt'd to Dell Children's Medical Center. All patients with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/gCb0aLU7hW — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 30, 2020

Austin-Travis County EMS responded along with Travis County ESD 11 to South U.S. Highway 183 and FM 973 just before 9 p.m. The area is in between Colton and Mustang Ridge.