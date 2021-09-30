Truck leaking propane leads to Lakeway evacuations, shelter-in-place orders

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — A truck leaking propane led to evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for some Lakeway residents Thursday morning.

Lake Travis firefighters say the truck began leaking after a crash happened that on Flint Rock Road near Pawnee Pass South, which is west of FM 620 in Lakeway. A reverse 911 call to residents in the area advised some on Golden Bear Drive to evacuate the area and others to shelter in place. A hazmat team is at the scene, as well.

As of 10:15 a.m., firefighters said they’ve placed a temporary plug on the truck to stop the leak.

UPDATE-Flint Rock Rd Propane Truck Rollover



If you are inside the affected area (approximate red circle below), expect reverse 911 notification shortly with instructions. Some residents on Golden Bear to evacuate, others to shelter in place. Follow instructions that you receive. pic.twitter.com/eN0Ya7Vee4 — Lake Travis FF (@LTfirefighters) September 30, 2021

The Lakeway Police Department said Flint Rock Road is closed in both directions while crews respond to the scene. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is also at the scene, and it said the road could be closed for “a few hours.”

Avoid the area and find a different way if you need to travel in the area.