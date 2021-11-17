Travis County will pay groups $50 for every person they get vaccinated

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to vaccinate underserved communities and address vaccine hesitancy, Travis County is tapping community-based groups for help.

The county rolled out a vaccine partner program this month which asks nonprofits or faith-based groups to host vaccine clinics and promote them to the community they serve. In return, the county will pay $50 for every person that gets a COVID-19 vaccine first dose, up to $5,000.

It’s a partner program first adopted by Harris County, who also offers funding for community groups who get people vaccinated.

“The purpose would be to collaborate with community partners to provide targeted vaccine outreach to communities with the lowest vaccination rate,” Jody McIntosh, a FUSE Corps fellow who has been assigned to Travis County, told Travis County Commissioners last month shortly before they gave the program the green light.

McIntosh reported that Travis County staff had been in regular communication with Harris County to figure out what worked and didn’t. HCPH launched their program in early August.

Here's how it works:

1️⃣ Approved organizations plan & host vaccine events

2️⃣ The Travis County Collaborative will provide vaccines, supplies & clinical staff

3️⃣ For every person who receives their 1st dose COVID-19 vaccine at that event, the organization earns $50, up to $5,000. — Travis County TX (@TravisCountyTX) November 16, 2021

Harris County Public Health reported to Austin-Travis County in September that during their first events through their partner program, more than 50% of vaccine recipients were Latinx or African American. They said they had roughly 150 vaccinations per event, McIntosh told commissioners.

Groups have to submit an application to Travis County which will be considered based on targeted demographics, presence in the community and community reach, according to Travis County’s website.

The application for the program states that groups in high priority areas will be selected first, and that not all groups will be selected. The county laid out several zip codes in Travis County that they hope to target.

If chosen, the county will provide all vaccines, supplies and staff.

Groups can apply for the vaccine partner program on Travis County’s website.