TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Water District 10 issued a statement Wednesday afternoon asking its customers to conserve water while Austin Energy works to restore power to the McConnel Pump Station.

The emergency water conservation request is not for the City of Austin, but does cover West Lake Hills and the neighborhoods of Westwood, Rolling Hills West, Knollwood, Westlake Highlands, Sundown Parkway, Camelot and Rob Roy Ranch, according to the district’s website.

In total, the district serves approximately 10,000 people, according to its website.

District 10 general manager Carla A. Orts said in the statement that conservation would help the area avoid interruptions to water service.

In a post on Twitter, Austin Water stated that its treatment plants are operating normally.