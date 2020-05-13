Travis County wants to keep large part of its workforce working from home permanently

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County leaders say they hope to keep 75% of county employees who are able to work from home in permanent teleworking positions, following the pandemic.

Of the county’s roughly 5,000 employees, about 3,000 may qualify.

According to Travis County Commissioner Brigid Shea, this would not include about 1,200 employees who work in law enforcement for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Also not included: about 800 other employees who cannot work from home, like those at the Medical Examiner’s and County Clerk’s Offices and those who work at community centers.

On Tuesday, county auditors told county commissioners that productivity has increased since more than 3,500 county employees began working from home in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commissioners say teleworking has in large part solved many of the county’s issues with traffic congestion.

They also cited a recent CAPCOG report which found some pollution levels went down when a large number of Travis County residents began working from home.

According to that report, “Data collected at Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ’s) local air pollution monitoring stations show lower concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) during the last two weeks of March 2020 than were observed during the same two weeks of March from 2017-19.”

The City of Austin and the Austin Chamber of Commerce also tell KXAN they’re looking into various options when it comes to employees teleworking in the future.

At 5 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell will explain the county’s plan to move a large portion of its staff to permanent teleworking.