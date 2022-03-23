TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Travis County Clerk’s office is making a call for college artists to be featured on the “I Voted” stickers.

Anyone attending college in Travis County can submit designs for a limited edition version of the popular post-voting accessory to be handed out during the General Election in November, the office said on its website.

The deadline to submit an entry is 5 p.m., April 22. Judges will weigh in on the entries’ theme, uniqueness and artistry to pick a winner.

“The Travis County Clerk’s Office is excited to bring Travis County voters a limited edition “I Voted” sticker and to engage with college students in the electoral process,” said Rebecca Guerrero, Travis County Clerk.

County officials want designs to be done using Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop or InDesign with the appropriate file formats. A PDF format is acceptable, just make sure it’s saved as high-resolution quality art. Please keep the designs to four colors or less, the county requests. Go to the county’s website for more details on design requirements.