TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County voters could have a say at the ballot box this November on nearly $500 million’s worth of improvements to county-operated roads and parks.

The Travis County Citizens Bond Advisory Committee released its final recommendations list, featuring more than a dozen projects and earmarked at a price around $494.7 million. The Travis County Commissioners Court will vote to decide on if the bond package will be included on the November ballot.

Which projects are included?

Projects included in the final recommendation are as follows:

Blake Manor Road: $16.8 million Multi-modal connection options to Travis County East Metro Park; continues improvements to Blake Manor Road already in the works west of Taylor Lane with goal of connecting eastward to Burleson Manor Road

TxDOT right-of-way: $30 million Travis County is responsible for providing funds for ROW needs on TxDOT construction projects; county must pay 100% of costs of ROW for new alignment projects, 10% of costs for existing roadways being widened

Rowe Lane: $30.8 million Safety upgrades planned at intersection (shoulders along entire length, better intersection visibility, left-turn lanes and two-way-left-turn lanes); shared use path for cyclists, pedestrians

Cameron Road: $38.5 million Straightening out “significant ‘S’ curves,” improve driveway visibility, left turn lanes and other safety enhancements; improved cyclist and pedestrian access to the 1849 Pflugerville Park

Arterial A: $33 million Major north/south arterial planned to connect U.S. Hwy. 290 to the future Braker Lane and eventual Parmer Lane arterials

Bee Creek Road: $16.5 million Capacity/safety upgrades and connectivity between Rough Hollow Elementary and newly constructed Bee Creek Sports Complex; safety upgrades include shoulders, better intersection visibility, left turn lanes and/or two-way-left-turn lanes and safe areas for traffic queues near elementary school

South Pleasant Valley Road: $29.7 million Alternative north/south route along congested portion of I-35

Active transportation projects (including Patterson Road sidewalks): $15 million Addition of a Patterson Road sidewalk to allow elementary, middle school students to walk to school from their homes; there is currently no shoulder or sidewalk along Patterson Road

Pyramid Drive and O’Reilly Drive: $15 million Local dirt roads on public ROW paralleling RM 620 and offering connections between Lake Travis Elementary and Hudson Bend Middle School; poor conditions of these roadways need to be brought up to county standards “to provide a safe and traversable route for local residents as well as emergency vehicles” along with a shared use path recommendation

FM 812: $5 million set to be funded through the 2024 annual county budget process Existing roadway “not sufficient to meet projected traffic volumes” and amid continuous growth; TxDOT has proposed improvements to FM 812 in Travis, Bastrop counties from U.S. Hwy. 183 to State Highway 21, with the CBAC determining a $5 million contribution from county could accelerate TxDOT’s investment. If the county decides not to fund the $5 million in the FY24 budget, it will be included in the November ballot proposal

Strategic parkland acquisition, conservation: $200 million Majority of land acquisition will be utilized along Cow Creek, Gilleland Creek, Onion Creek, Wilbarger Creek, Colorado River, Pedernales River and Lake Travis

Onion Creek Greenway East: $6.6 million Adds connectivity between multiple parks along Onion Creek

Onion Creek Greenway West: $8.8 million Adds connectivity between multiple parks along Onion Creek

Gilleland Creek Greenway, Phase 1: $30 million Phase 1 would construct greenway trails, amenities from Northeast Metro Park to Ben E. Fisher Park in Manor

Bee Creek Sports Complex: $8.4 million Complete synthetic sports fields, provide natural walking trail

Southeast Metro Park improvements: $15.6 million Plans to convert current grass fields to synthetic turf, with recommendation covering funding for engineering and construction of 4 synthetic turf soccer fields



More details on the CBAC’s bond package recommendation is available online.