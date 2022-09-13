TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Intervention programs and criminal justice reform will serve as the focus of another briefing held Tuesday afternoon by Travis County leaders, as they keep discussing ways to prevent gun violence in the area.

The county announced commissioners will hear from these two organizations: the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform (NICJR) and the Health Alliance for Violence Prevention (HAVI).

According to the county’s news release, NICJR “will outline how a gun violence prevention ecosystem rooted in community and public health can reduce gun violence in our community.” Meanwhile, representatives from HAVI “will explain why having professionals engage with gun violence victims in the hospital is key to interrupting cycles of violence.”

Texas Gun Sense will also discuss policy suggestions for the Travis County leaders.

The briefing Tuesday will be the second of three updates planned after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Last week county leaders discussed the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) runs the program, which utilizes a pooled database to help law enforcement more efficiently analyze ballistic evidence, which can streamline investigations.

Currently, the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety have the machine that allows investigators to enter local ballistic evidence into the database. Travis County can use the machines, according to District Attorney José Garza, but because of limited resources, access can be difficult.

KXAN will provide a live stream of Tuesday’s briefing starting at 1 p.m. in this story and on Facebook.