AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Travis County announced it would hold its fourth Expunction Expo to help eligible Travis County residents clear old criminal records of old arrests.

County officials will hold a conference Monday to provide details on how applicants may apply through the online application portal for the Expunction Expo, which will be May 20.

The online portal to apply is open now until April 7, according to county officials, and it is available in English and Spanish.

“Applicants will receive free legal services from volunteer attorneys with the Travis County Law Library, Capital Area Private Defender Service, Travis County Public Defender’s Office, and Volunteer Legal Services,” according to officials.

Travis County said the Expunction Expo was a collaboration between Travis County District Attorney José Garza, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, Travis County District Clerk Velva L. Price and Austin City Council Member José Miguel Anwar Velásquez, with support from Austin Community College.

Applicants that may qualify for an expunction include:

You were arrested in Travis County, but a charge was never filed or was no billed by the grand jury;

You have a criminal charge that a judge dismissed;

You successfully completed a Diversion Program, such as Pretrial Diversion, Drug Court, etc.

You were acquitted on your charge by a judge or jury (usually by a finding of “Not Guilty”), or appellate court; or

You were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the Governor of Texas or the President of the United States.

Applicants who do not qualify for an expunction include: