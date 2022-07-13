AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County is offering a chance for some to get a fresh start in life.

The county said Tuesday it will hold another Expunction Expo on Saturday, July 23.

Two-hundred sixty Travis County residents who qualified are getting invited to the event. The county did not say where the event would be.

Volunteer attorneys from the Travis County Law Library, Travis County Public Defender’s Office and the Travis County Juvenile Public Defender’s Office will help people file paperwork to clear their criminal records.

The county said in a release records that could be expunged would be when someone was arrested but was never charged or indicted, or in some cases, if a criminal charge was dismissed or a person was acquitted, pardoned or completed a diversion program.

The county warns those cases may still appear on a person’s criminal background check without an expunction.

According to the county, those who clear their records get better access to jobs, financial services and assistance and housing.

“We are grateful to our partners for working together again to help our community get a fresh start and the chance to live a fuller life,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “Participants who received help at our recent expunction expo will now have more opportunities for good jobs & access to education & housing, and that makes all of us more safe.”

The first Expunction Expo in February 2020 expunged 400 offenses and helped 241 people. Another Expunction Expo last month helped 150 people start clearing their records.