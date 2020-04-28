Travis County to give grants of $40K to local businesses hit by pandemic

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. The government is closing in on the $349 billion lending limit on its Paycheck Protection Program that is sending relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Small Business Administration says that it has approved more than 1.6 million loans worth more than $339 billion. The program will likely reach its ceiling Thursday, April 16. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County will use a portion of its coronavirus relief fund money to help local businesses stay afloat during and following the pandemic.

Under the CARES Act, the county received $61 million to help with economic relief efforts.

On Tuesday, county commissioners discussed their intent to allocate millions of dollars from that fund to small business grants. The county will begin by allotting $10 million to the program, leaving open the option of expanding the program as necessary.

Diana Ramirez, Director of Economic Development and Strategic Investments for Travis County, says the goal of the small business grant program would be to help keep small businesses open and their workers employed. With social distancing requirements expected to last in the near future, the program would make sure those businesses have proper funding to allow for adjustments needed to continue practices of social distancing and sanitizing requirements.

The county plans to grant up to $40,000 to small businesses with 25 or fewer full-time employees. The county would focus its efforts on helping those businesses that have “fallen through the cracks” of federal Small Business Administration loans.

Eligible businesses must have been in operation since at least March 1, 2019. They also must make less than $1,000,000 in revenue per year and can’t have any outstanding tax liens or legal judgments.

The federal government requires that the money must be spent by Dec. 30 of 2020. The county will require that the funds be spent on rent, lease or mortgage payments, utility payments, supplier payments, personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies. The county’s grant will not include an allowance for payroll, like SBA loans.

The county says those within the city of Austin will need to utilize the city’s resources. However, small businesses in unincorporated Travis County, the city of Austin’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and other cities across the county without their own economic development assistance programs or small business grants would be eligible.

Ramirez says businesses will not be given grants on a first come, first served basis, like SBA loans. Eligibility review will be outsourced to a third party, which she says will sift through applications to assure those businesses most in need receive the money.

Businesses that are approved will be required to provide monthly reporting on business expenses and the impact of the pandemic on business. They would also have to agree to keep the business in operation, if receiving the funds.

Ramirez says the county’s grant program may be up and running in 10 days. The county will open a grants portal for business owners to access at that time.