

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County said Monday county constables would collect expired, unused or unwanted over-the-counter and prescription drugs from the public as part of a national program to prevent drug misuse.

According to the county press release, residents can drop off their medications at any of the five Travis County Constable Precincts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The county said the service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

People can drop off their medications at the following locations:

Precinct 1: 4717 Heflin Ln. Ste. 127, (512) 854-7510

Precinct 2: 10409 Burnet Rd. Ste. 150, (512) 854-9697

Precinct 3: 8656 B West Highway 71 Ste. 132, (512) 854-7245

Precinct 4: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Ste. 1100, (512) 854-9488

Precinct 5: 1003 Guadalupe St., (512) 854-9100

According to the county, there are 11,000 authorized collectors of expired, unused or unwanted over-the-counter and prescription drugs that are available year-round across the United States and in Travis County, including the five Travis County Constable Precincts.

The county said the precincts are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and have permanent collection boxes in their lobbies.