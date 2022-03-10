Travis County to address recent drug overdoses in special meeting

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners will get a briefing from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and Austin-Travis County EMS Thursday on drug use and overdoses, according to meeting documents.

The work session comes after a series of overdoses in Austin killed two people and on the same night sent a dozen others to the hospital. Those overdoses are now at the center of a statewide investigation.

Xylazine, a drug used in veterinary medicine, is at least partially responsible for the increase in opiate overdoses over the past couple weeks, according to the Austin-Travis County Office of the Chief Medical Officer who cited local hospitals.

“Right now basically you have some mad chemist in the garage making these pills,” Daniel Comeaux, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Houston division, said at a news conference earlier this week. “It’s not pharmaceutical companies. It’s not a doctor prescribing them. It’s individuals literally in the garage with a $10 machine putting together these pills, so there’s no true medical use for them and it’s causing overdose.”

What you can do to help

The director of operations at Recovery Unplugged recommends people carry Narcan ahead of large events coming to Austin, like South by Southwest, and as an overall best practice. He carries the antidote in his truck, he said.

Narcan is a brand name for naloxone and is an emergency treatment that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

“I recommend everybody get Narcan, there is a standing prescription order at every Walgreens, CVS and H-E-B in Texas to where anybody can go to any of those pharmacies and purchase Narcan themselves,” Layne Lomaglio said. “I’ve seen Narcan save a lot of lives.”

You can find more information about identifying an overdose and when to give Narcan on CVS’ website.

Lomaglio also says education around opiate use, opening up channels of communication about it and not enabling the users is critical to helping solve this problem.

“If you’re asking for what people can do to help stop this, is talk about it,” Lomaglio said. “Open the communication, stop the stigma around opiate use and opiate abuse.”

This article will be updated shortly after that special meeting.