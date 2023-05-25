AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County STAR Flight will host an EMS Week open house Thursday, Travis County said in a press release Tuesday.

According to the release, the open house will give the public a chance to meet STAR Flight crews, see a STAR Flight helicopter and learn the basics of stop of the bleed and hands only CPR.

Travis County said refreshments will be provided.

According to the release, the open house will be at the STAR Flight Hangar on 7800 Old Manor Rd. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

National EMS Week is May 21 to May 27.

According to the press release, President Gerald Ford designated the third week in May as EMS Week in 1974 “to honor EMS clinicians and the important work they do in our nation’s communities”.