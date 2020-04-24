Travis County Sheriff’s Office says body found on Decker Lane killed in pedestrian crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man killed in what they say was a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Decker Lane April 13, just outside of Austin.

According to the sheriff’s office, workers who were on the side of the roadway discovered the body in a ditch. Initially, medical examiners said it was “not obvious” how the body got there or what the manner of death was.

According to an update Thursday from the sheriff’s office, the victim was hit by a vehicle on Farm to Market Road 3177 in Travis County. They said an unknown vehicle was driving down the road when it hit the man. The man then fell off the roadway into a ditch. The car left the scene with no debris or skid marks left behind.

The victim was identified as Enrique Hernandez, 20, from Austin. He was declared dead at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.