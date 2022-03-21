TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — For the first time in almost nine months, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office has reported no new COVID-19 cases among employees and jail inmates.

The sheriff’s office has been reporting weekly case totals throughout the pandemic. The last time zero new cases were reported was on June 28, 2021.

Since the start of the pandemic, 766 Travis County Jail inmates have tested positive, out of more than 6,000 tested. Meanwhile, 881 employees have tested positive, out of more than 1,500 tested.

Sheriff’s office employees include not only corrections staff at the jail, but also law enforcement deputies and those in administrative and support roles.

A record 244 cases were reported on Jan. 18, 2022, at the height of the omicron surge. On that date, 146 new cases among jail inmates were reported, along with 98 new cases among sheriff’s office staff.

As of Monday, nine inmates at the jail are in quarantine with COVID-like symptoms. The sheriff’s office says those inmates may be awaiting the results of a test or may have refused a test. Inmates with symptoms who refuse a test are kept in a quarantine unit until they are released by a physician.

A total of 329 inmates are currently in isolation. According to TCSO, all newly-booked inmates are held in single-occupancy cells for the first nine to 13 days, “as another layer of protection to keep COVID-19 from entering our general population.”

If an inmate doesn’t show symptoms within that time period, the inmate can leave isolation.