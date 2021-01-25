Travis County Sheriff’s Office reports largest number of new COVID-19 cases among jail inmates

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported the largest number of new COVID-19 infections among the inmates housed at its jail.

In its weekly update about case counts, the sheriff’s office shared Monday that 46 new inmates tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is the biggest increase to date.

The office reported 69 inmates are currently quarantining in the jail’s confirmed positive unit. This houses only inmates who tested positive for the virus. According to an agency spokesperson, the inmates are kept in single-occupancy cells, and medical professionals see them twice a day.

The sheriff’s office stated none of the inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 are experiencing serious symptoms.

This record increase in new cases comes after the Travis County Sheriff’s Office shared last week that COVID-19 showed up among the general population of inmates. At that time, the inmates who became infected lived in Building 12, which houses nearly 1,000 inmates and is the largest building in the Travis County Correctional Complex.

The sheriff’s office also shared Monday that 21 new employees tested positive for COVID-19. That’s one fewer than the record number of new cases reported last week when the office confirmed 22 employees became infected.

When the coronavirus pandemic began early last year, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported that it implemented a three-tiered isolation approach as well as installed protective measures, including plexiglass barriers, employee screening stations and others.

One of those isolation approaches included holding all newly booked inmates in single-occupancy cells for the first 10 to 14 days before they went to the general population. If an inmate does not show symptoms during that period, the sheriff’s office stated its medical staff members feel it’s safe to move that person into the general population.