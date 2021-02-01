Travis County Sheriff’s Office reports its highest week of new COVID-19 cases among inmates

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported its highest new COVID-19 case count to date among inmates at the jail this week.

TCSO reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population after 46 new cases last week.

There are 72 total inmates, around 4% of the inmate population, currently in the Quarantine-Confirmed Positive Unit. None of the inmates who are COVID-19 positive are experiencing serious symptoms, TCSO says.

Separate from the confirmed positive, there are 35 inmates in quarantine. TCSO says those inmates may be experiencing virus-like illness symptoms. The office says “about 1/3 of them have no symptoms and are in quarantine because they either refused to answer CDC guideline questions or answered yes to all CDC guideline questions on intake.”

Those inmates are housed in quarantine until cleared by the medical staff. Quarantine is on a separate floor from all other inmates. Each inmate is in a single-occupancy cell and is seen twice a day by medical professionals, TCSO says.

All newly booked, healthy inmates are held in single-occupancy cells for the first 10-14 days as

another layer of protection to keep COVID-19 from entering the general jail population, the office says.

There are 20 new COVID-19 positives among TCSO employees, which includes law enforcement, corrections and administration bureaus, the office says.