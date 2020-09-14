Travis County Sheriff’s Office reports 1 new COVID-19 case among inmates

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reports there have been 45 total confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates in Travis County jail since the onset of the pandemic.

According to a report released Monday, the sheriff’s office said currently, 17 inmates are in quarantine, one inmate has a confirmed case and is quarantining and 282 inmates are in isolation.

The sheriff’s office said inmates are quarantined when they’re experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms or they either didn’t answer or answered ‘yes’ to CDC guideline questions upon intake. These inmates are being held in single-occupancy cell on a separate floor from other inmates.

New inmates are placed in isolation for the first 10 to 14 days to protect the general population, the sheriff’s office said. This procedure was implemented in late March.

The jail currently houses 1,981 inmates, according to the TCSO report. So far, 725 of them have been tested.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office staff

Among sheriff’s office staff, including law enforcement, corrections and administration and support, there have been 69 positive cases total, according to TCSO. The most positive cases have been found in corrections staff—43.

So far, 424 staff members total have been tested, TCSO said.