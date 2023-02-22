TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit is looking for volunteers to help victims.

TCSO said in a press release it’s looking for “persons of excellent moral standing” to volunteer, providing assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances, which could include family violence, sexual assault, child/elder abuse, aggravated assault, robbery or burglary, suicide, structure fire, death notifications, natural/accidental deaths and major traffic accidents.

Volunteers must complete a comprehensive, in-person training program scheduled for April 1 – May 6 (Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Volunteers will also be accompanied on a series of calls before being cleared to take calls independently.

TCSO said eligible candidates possess the sensitivity and self-awareness necessary to provide effective assistance to those in crisis.

Volunteers need to be 21 or older, with a reliable and insured vehicle, a working cell phone and a schedule that allows four four-hour shifts of on-call duty per month.

Candidates must clear a background check that includes fingerprints.

To volunteer, click here.