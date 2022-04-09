TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County deputies responded to two unrelated shootings early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The first shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Jazzberry Way. The release states that the 911 caller reported that his son, 20, had been shot in the head.

Investigators found that the victim and the 911 caller tried to stop a vehicle burglary at their home. After the perpetrators fled in another vehicle, the pair attempted to follow. When they drove up to the burglars’ car, the son was shot in the head.

TCSO says that the victim was brought to a hospital and expected to survive.

Deputies responded to another shooting before 2 a.m. in the 17000 block of FM 1100. When they arrived, they found two people in a parked SUV, each with a gunshot wound.

One of the two victims was pronounced dead at the scene. TCSO has not identified the deceased until they can notify next of kin. The other victim was transported to a hospital and their condition has not been released, authorities said.

TCSO is investigating the shootings and have not made arrests yet.

They ask that anyone with information about either case call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.