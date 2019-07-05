Travis County Sheriff’s Office investigating Fourth of July stabbing that left 1 dead

DEL VALLE (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing in Del Valle over the Fourth of July, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s office.

The stabbing was reported just before 9 p.m. at the 15700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 812 in Del Valle.

When deputies arrived they found 38-year-old Pedro Esteban bleeding out from a stab wound. They performed CPR on Esteban until medical personnel arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

Deputies investigated the crime scene through the night, collecting evidence and witness statements. They say their efforts have led them to a person of interest who knew the victim and was at the location but later left the scene. Investigators say this is an isolated incident.

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is helping deputies in tracking the person down.