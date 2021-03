Two men who are relatives were found dead in Travis County Feb. 19, 2021 (KXAN/Chris Nelson)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two relatives involved in a suspected murder-suicide last month.

TCSO said the victim is Fernando Araujo-Perez, and the suspect, who also died, is Ramon Garcia Gorostieta. Gorostieta is Araujo-Perez’s stepfather.

The incident took place in the 2800 block of Halite Bend near Wells Branch Parkway on Feb. 19. Deputies found the two men dead with gunshot wounds when they arrived.