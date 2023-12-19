TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday submitting a letter to Hays County outlining county leaders’ opposition to a proposed State Highway 45 connection project.

Currently, Hays County is running a SH 45 gap study open house, with county officials accepting public comments on the study through Friday. The $2.5 million gap study is designed “to explore the feasibility of constructing SH 45 between I-35 and RM 1626,” the study website read.

Earlier this month, Hays County officials told KXAN the study is expected to take one to two years to complete.

The proposed project eyes a possible expansion of SH 45 between Interstate 35 and RM 1626. On the study’s website, Hays County officials said a lingering gap between those two highways could be remedied through the proposed project, particularly as some large-scale mixed-use and residential developments are in the works in the region.

But Travis County officials have continued to express concerns over that project proposal. At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Brigid Shea said the proposed project, as presented, would create a bypass relegating I-35 traffic onto South MoPac Expressway — impacting traffic predominantly in Travis County’s jurisdiction.

Commissioner Ann Howard requested some amendments be made to Travis County’s letter, adding it’s worth understanding the data and environmental analyses found in the study and having a dialogue with Hays County officials.

Commissioner Jeff Travillion added as the region continues to grow, development is inevitable and it’s best to have officials all at the table to discuss the best steps forward.

“We’ve gotta talk to each other — whether we agree or vehemently have opposition — it’s going to be important that we sit together and try to reason with each other where we can,” he said.

The approved version of Travis County’s letter removed a bolded portion that said the Travis County Commissioners Court would oppose “any proposal to connect IH-35 to SH 45 in southwestern Travis County.” The finalized version to be submitted will also list Cynthia McDonald — Travis County’s county executive of transportation and nature resources — as a contact for Hays County officials to connect with regarding the county’s stance.

A version of that letter — which still includes the now-omitted bolded segment — is attached below.