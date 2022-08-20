TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Ahead of elections, Travis County said it was trying to fill polling location positions.

The openings are looking for early voting and election day workers, as well as internal positions to help conduct operational duties. The internal positions included openings in call centers, trucking operations and training.

Travis County officials said there are approximately 400 positions to fill for early voting locations and 850 positions for election day locations.

Anyone interested in applying for a position should visit the Travis County elections website or apply through the Travis County clerk’s election workers website.

The Hays County elections administrator said it did not need to fill any polling positions.

“We are fully staffed for poll workers. We utilize workers for polling place staffing and technician positions. We are in good shape for November at this point,” the Hays County administrator said.