AUSTIN (KXAN) – Travis County officials said visitors should plan ahead for crowds at county parks on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 9.

County officials said if a park reaches maximum capacity, additional visitors will not be allowed in for the rest of the day. The county will post a closure notice on that park’s webpage.

The county warned that visitors will not be allowed to park elsewhere and walk in, and anyone who leaves a park while it is at capacity will not be allowed to re-enter.

According to the county, parks that charge day use fees only accept cash. Credit or debit cards are not accepted at those entrance booths. Some parks offer reservations for shelters or pavilions for big groups.

The county asks you do not bring confetti eggs, also known as cascarones, that contain plastic confetti.

You can also check individual park webpages and the “Know Before You Go” sections.