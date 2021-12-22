Travis County runs out of free COVID-19 test kits

Travis County

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A day after health leaders promoted free at-home COVID-19 test kits through Travis County, the county says the system was “overwhelmed” and tests are now gone.

A Travis County spokesperson says one site distributed 400 tests in an hour Wednesday morning. The program was originally intended to be a by-appointment test pick-up for residents, but demand was so high, kits at some locations were ultimately being given on a first-come-first-served basis.

Travis County said people can seek other options for testing.

This is a developing story.

