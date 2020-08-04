Travis County Republican candidate Jennifer Fleck files lawsuit to overturn runoff election results

Attorney Jennifer Fleck held the most votes in March’s election (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas).

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Republican candidate who lost a runoff for a Texas House seat now wants a court to overturn the election results.

Jennifer Fleck lost the July runoff in District 47 to Justin Berry by more than a thousand votes. But Fleck claims the election results in Travis County are not reliable.

She claims illegal votes were counted while some legal votes were not.

Fleck wants a Travis County district court to fix the count or order a new election.

Berry is set to face Democrat incumbent Vikki Goodwin in November, who flipped the district in 2018.

In a previous Facebook post, Fleck wrote:

“An analysis of my race was conducted over the past 2 days. Based on that analysis and my internal data, I have decided to proceed with a verification of a sample population.

I have decided to blockwalk the runoff voters in my precinct (308) this weekend as a sample population to verify the reported data. I will concede or contest the election based on the findings.”

