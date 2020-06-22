Travis County reports near record-breaking number of Ballot by Mail applications

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Elections Division says it has received over 28,000 applications for Ballot by Mail (BBM) for local primary runoff elections — which is near the record-breaking level of applications submitted for the 2016 Presidential election.

Early voting for the July 14 primary runoff elections begins next week. Travis County says applications may break the 2016 record of 31,000 Ballot by Mail requests.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office is sending out mail ballots daily. As of June 19, Travis County reports 17,247 ballots have been mailed to voters — who are over the age of 65, disabled or out of the county.

To meet the deadline for BBM requests, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir increased capacity by adding additional temporary staff and additional scanning equipment.

Travis County says, under normal circumstances, it would have received around 1,000-2,000 requests for the primary runoff elections. Travis County says it also met the deadline for responding to requests for overseas and military voters 45 days prior to the election.

The Travis County Clerk’s website has more information on how to apply for a BBM and who can qualify under the Disability category. Applications must be received by the Clerk’s office by July 2 to qualify for the July 14 election.