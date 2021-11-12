Travis County providing COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 5-11 — learn dates, times, locations here

A child wears a pin she received after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Beaumont Health offices in Southfield, Michigan on November 5, 2021. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Monday, Travis County will be providing COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 years old at its mobile vaccine clinics. This does not include the Travis County Expo Center location, the county says.

No appointments are needed, however, consent from a parent or guardian is required for kids under 18, and that parent or guardian must be present at the time of the vaccination.

You can find these mobile vaccine events using Travis County’s online calendar and map. Look for the events that say “Pfizer ages 5 to 11” or something similar.

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for this young age group.

Starting Saturday, the Expo Center vaccination site’s hours will change to noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the county says. The Expo Center, located at 7311 Decker Ln., will continue to give out the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 or older.

The county says its mobile vaccine team provided 3,447 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations during October. The county explains the strike teams deploy to several locations across the county, with special focus to ZIP codes that have lower rates of vaccination.

Again, visit this link to view Travis County’s calendar for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics.