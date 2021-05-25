Travis County phasing out mass drive-thru vaccination clinics and phasing in ‘strike teams’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Travis County, 13,308 children in Travis County ages 12-15 years old have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

That’s according to an update from Austin Public Health to city and county leaders on Tuesday. In an effort to reach more people, Travis County officials are moving away from mass vaccination drive-thru clinics and turning to mobile vaccine strike teams.

“The effort with the mobile vaccine is simple. We know there are working families that work to 5:30pm and instead of taking the day off to get the vaccine, we give the shot after 5:30 and run to 10 o’clock at night if we have to,” Travis County Constable George Morales of Precinct 4.

Morales and Fire Chief Ken Bailey of ESD 11 have worked together to help led strike teams, taking vaccines directly to underserved parts of Eastern Travis County. They’ve helped to vaccinate thousands so far and are now working with Austin Public Parks to reach summer camps and local school districts like Del Valle and Pflugerville.

“Just recently we did over 500 shots at the elementary schools for children over 12 years of age,” he said.

Travis County officials said strike teams have already administered 650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to students at Del Valle high school and Bailey Middle School.

The Delco Center has served as a vaccine site for several months but will close down operations this week. Officials say the Travis County Expo Center — another vaccination site — will soon wind down as well.