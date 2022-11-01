TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Commissioners voted Tuesday to pass a resolution aimed at curbing gun violence.

Below are the key proposals included in the resolution:

These initiatives were discussed during three separate briefings to commissioners, organized by Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza and Travis County Judge Andy Brown. National experts offered presentations related to the above three initiatives.

The resolution also directs Justice and Public Safety (JPS) to provide a report by March 1, 2023 that creates an “asset map” outlining all gun-violence prevention measures in the county and identifying measures to “better align these resources with the goal of reducing gun violence.”

Another research-based initiative in the resolution involves gathering data as to “how and why homicides and community violence are happening in Travis County,” so county leaders can continue to mold future violence-prevention initiatives.

In June, multiple city and county leaders held a gun violence summit to address the root of local gun crimes. Garza said this resolution stemmed from those discussions.

Before commissioners took up the vote, Brown brought up the most recent Medical Examiner’s Report, which indicated guns are the number one cause of non-accidental deaths in Travis County. In 2021, the county saw the highest number of homicides in the past 15 years.

KXAN will update this story throughout the day as our team takes a closer look at gun violence in Austin and Travis County.