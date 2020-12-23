Travis County Parks lowers park capacities for Stage 5

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Some things may look a little different Travis County parks, after Austin-Travis County moved to Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines Wednesday.

While Travis County Parks has already closed several amenities, the biggest change will be capacity limits for parks.

Reservations aren’t required for daily visitors for most parks, but capacity has now been reduced for Stage 5. That means if a park reaches capacity, additional visitors will be turned away.

Travis County Parks will notify the public if a park has closed due to capacity for the day on that park’s webpage. The park will reopen the next day under the same restrictions.

The department said it will be assessing appropriate staffing levels and management practices to properly adjust to the changes.

Here’s what else is staying open:

Boat ramps, trails, playgrounds, disc golf and skate parks

Campsites at Pace Bend and Arkansas Bend Park, but you need a reservation

A limited number of restrooms

Here’s what is closed or not allowed:

Athletic fields, basketball courts, primitive camping, group shelters, picnic tables and BBQ grills

No commercial/rental use of Travis County Parks boat ramps on Lake Travis or Lake Austin

The launching or retrieving of rental watercraft and watercraft for hire is prohibited

The loading or unloading of passengers from such watercraft is also prohibited

Sandy Creek Park (including boat ramp) and Tom Hughes Park closed until further notice

You can view a list of parks open on the Travis County Parks website.