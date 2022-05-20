TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Looking for a summer job? Travis County Parks may be the right fit for you.

The department is actively recruiting seasonal staff. All those hired by June 3 who remain employed through July 4 will receive a $600 incentive. An additional $600 incentive will be given to those who remain through Sept. 5.

Seasonal staff provide visitors with park information and serve as a liaison with park customers, as well as providing customer service functions and fostering positive public relations, the department said.

“Seasonal staff are the face of our Travis County Parks. They are the first to greet our guests and the last to wave goodbye,” said Travis County Parks Director Charles Bergh. “If you are someone who enjoys the outdoors and is looking to earn some valuable experience and some additional money, Travis County Parks has a place for you.”

Assignments include staffing fee booths, collecting gate receipts, distributing park permits, participating in park tours and programs and assisting with the opening and closing of assigned parks.

More information about the open positions is available here.