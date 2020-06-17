Travis County Parks limiting visitor amenities after move to Stage 4 of risk-based guidelines

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Parks in Travis County will limit the use of amenities after the Austin-Travis County area transitioned into Stage 4 of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Going forward, visitors to Travis County parks will be able to use trails and boat ramps. All other amenities will be closed.

Unavailable amenities include athletic fields, swimming pools, commercial use of boat ramps, pavilions and group shelters, park playscapes, picnic tables and BBQ grills.

Travis County Parks said amenities will only reopen when the community moves back down to Stage 3.

At that time, a date will be announced to open reservations for camping sites, shelters, athletic fields and Hamilton Pool Preserve.

The following parks will remain closed until further notice: Bob Wentz Park, Hippie Hollow Park, Del Valle Softball Fields, Hamilton Pool Preserve and Sandy Creek Park.

All other Travis County parks are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for walking, hiking, biking and other permitted activities.