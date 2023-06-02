AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a newly-formed foundation aimed at enhancing the outdoor experience at all Travis County Parks.

On Saturday afternoon, the Travis County Parks Foundation will host an inaugural event at Richard Moya Park along Onion Creek in East Austin.

‘For the Love of Parks’ is free for anyone to attend, as it’ll celebrate the start of the new nonprofit.

The kickoff event will include a petting zoo, food trucks, disc golf along with a musical performance from Austin-based Latin rock band Del Castillo.

Travis County Parks Foundation executive director Joanna Wolaver says her goal is to raise support for parks through outreach, advocacy and education.

“There are 27 parks spread out over 11,000 acres in Travis County. It’s a large system,” she explained. “We’re really excited to partner with the Travis County Parks staff, to increase opportunities for programming.”

Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gómez plans to be at the event on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s very important they got organized,” she said. “They supplement the amount of investment that it takes to invest in our park system.”

Looking ahead, the new nonprofit is working with local leaders to create a 70-mile network of greenways in eastern Travis County.

“Right now, you can’t directly give and support Travis County Parks,” Wolaver said. “We’ve created this nonprofit, so people can get directly involved or directly support our beloved parks.”

The family-friendly event at Richard Moya Park will be held from noon to 4 pm. To learn more about the Travis County Parks Foundation, click here.