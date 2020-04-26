Travis County parks closed Sunday due to overcrowding

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two parks were closed by the Travis County Parks Department due to overcrowding Sunday afternoon.

Travis County Parks tweeted that Milton Reimers Ranch and Pace Bend Park were closed after experiencing “a large number of park visitors.” The department added: “In order to manage the safety of visitors and staff, the park is closed for the day.”

Milton Reimers Ranch is a nature preserve near Hamilton Pool in western Travis County. Pace Bend Park is in Lago Vista along the Colorado River in northwest Travis County.

On April 13, multiple Travis County parks were opened for daily use as long as social distancing guidelines were followed. Reimers Ranch and Pace Bend Park were among the parks opened for walking, hiking and biking, according to the Travis County parks website.

Beach access at Reimers Ranch Park was available to pedestrians only. The boat ramps at Pace Bend Park remain closed.